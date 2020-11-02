Short Interest in Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Decreases By 32.4%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,900 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 10,090,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 337.7 days.

Telesites stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Telesites has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Telesites Company Profile

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

