Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.79 ($37.39).

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

