Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €105.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

FRA WAF opened at €81.26 ($95.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.55. Siltronic AG has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

