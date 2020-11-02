Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €105.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

FRA WAF opened at €81.26 ($95.60) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.55. Siltronic AG has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

