Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 632,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 55.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $108,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,778,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

