SmartMesh Market Capitalization Tops $3.66 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. SmartMesh has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $157,844.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00028266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.03949484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00225093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00026279 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.