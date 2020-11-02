Smith Barney Citigroup Raises PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $140.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.07.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $733,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

