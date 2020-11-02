Smith Barney Citigroup Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $355.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective cut by Smith Barney Citigroup from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.39.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.