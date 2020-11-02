Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $300.00 at Roth Capital

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $191.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.79. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.