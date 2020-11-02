Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Southern by 25.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 506.0% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

