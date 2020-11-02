Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

SO stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

