Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $3,661,417.28 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $3,661,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,303,239 shares in the company, valued at $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $52.34 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 215,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 814,913 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,282,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southern Copper by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 744,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

