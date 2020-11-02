Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

