Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%.

SONA opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

