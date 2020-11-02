Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,594 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

