SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

