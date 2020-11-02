Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE:SPB opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,556 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

