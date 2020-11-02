Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.
NYSE:SPB opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $64.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,556 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
