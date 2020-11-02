Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAVE. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $17.57 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 499,233 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 36.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 186,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

