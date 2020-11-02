Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $17.57 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

