Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 59.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Splunk by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

SPLK stock opened at $198.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

