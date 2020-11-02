SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -19.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

