Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.72. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

