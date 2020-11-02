Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,280 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $216.91 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.