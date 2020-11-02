Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,826 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,254,789.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,803,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,007,000 after buying an additional 24,803,333 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,800 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 368.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 957,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 753,142 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 655,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after buying an additional 552,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $53.47 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

