Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,291,000 after buying an additional 2,775,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,967 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,821,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,204,000 after buying an additional 189,541 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,637,000 after buying an additional 1,264,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,534,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,454,000 after buying an additional 1,059,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $74.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $81.70.

