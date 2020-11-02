Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,570,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares during the period. Jentner Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.5% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.