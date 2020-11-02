Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,507 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,943,000 after purchasing an additional 324,231 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.06 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

