Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,219 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 503.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

