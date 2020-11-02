Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,485 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

