Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $157.96 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

