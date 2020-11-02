Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $54.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.