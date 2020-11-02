Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in American Express by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 248,095 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.2% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $91.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

