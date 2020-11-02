Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,520 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Exane Derivatives grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.99 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

