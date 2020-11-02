Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.74 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

