Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.04 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

ALL stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

