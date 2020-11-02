Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

