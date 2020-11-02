Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.