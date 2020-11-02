Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after acquiring an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $202.01 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

