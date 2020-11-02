Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $216.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $233.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.