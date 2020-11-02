Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after buying an additional 1,205,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92,737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 178.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48.

