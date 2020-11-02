Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,055,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,233,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,041,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after buying an additional 767,243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,465,000 after buying an additional 972,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,753,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

