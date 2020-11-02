Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 212 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $512.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total transaction of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,202,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $497.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.27 and a 200 day moving average of $422.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

