Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 31,781 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Comcast stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.