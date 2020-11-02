Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,748 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 345,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

FLRN opened at $30.58 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

