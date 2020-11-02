Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,823 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

D opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

