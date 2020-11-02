Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,083 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.22 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

