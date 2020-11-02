Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $80,394.60. Insiders have sold a total of 7,315 shares of company stock worth $313,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.