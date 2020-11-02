Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,419,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.