Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,615,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

