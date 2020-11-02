Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $144.39 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine cut The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

