Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,356 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,162,000 after acquiring an additional 750,169 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $64,440,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,950 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 476.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average is $108.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.